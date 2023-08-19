Charlie Blackmon vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .275.
- Blackmon is batting .417 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 73.3% of his 60 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (20 of 60), with two or more RBI eight times (13.3%).
- He has scored in 30 games this season (50.0%), including seven multi-run games (11.7%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|25
|.297
|AVG
|.245
|.383
|OBP
|.333
|.477
|SLG
|.372
|14
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|8
|15/17
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
