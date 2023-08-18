The Colorado Rockies (46-75) and Chicago White Sox (48-73) square off on Friday at 8:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Coors Field.

The Rockies will give the nod to Peter Lambert (2-4, 5.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.58 ERA).

Rockies vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lambert - COL (2-4, 5.46 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-10, 4.58 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert (2-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, a 2.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.433 in 20 games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Lambert has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 3 innings per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (5-10) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .224 against him.

Kopech has recorded five quality starts this year.

Kopech has 14 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

