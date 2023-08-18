Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (24-6) battle the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

The game has no line set.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ION

Mercury vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 88 Mercury 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 165.2

Mercury vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix's record against the spread is 11-18-0.

Phoenix has played 29 games this year, and 13 of them have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

While the Mercury rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 77.8 (worst), they rank sixth in the league with 83.4 points given up per contest.

Phoenix has struggled to collect rebounds this season, ranking worst in the league with 30.7 boards per game. It ranks fourth by allowing 34.0 boards per contest.

The Mercury are committing 15.4 turnovers per game (worst in WNBA), and they are forcing 12.7 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked).

With 7.3 treys per game, the Mercury are fifth in the WNBA. They sport a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Mercury rank fifth in the WNBA with 7.4 treys allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 35.0% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Phoenix is attempting 41.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 65.5% of the shots it has attempted (and 74.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 21.9 treys per contest, which are 34.5% of its shots (and 25.7% of the team's buckets).

