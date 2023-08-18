On Friday, Jurickson Profar (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .241 with 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Profar has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

In seven games this year, he has homered (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

Profar has an RBI in 26 of 103 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .283 AVG .200 .363 OBP .278 .434 SLG .307 22 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 18 33/22 K/BB 48/21 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings