Ezequiel Tovar vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .296 and a team-best slugging percentage of .432 this season.
- In 70.2% of his 114 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has driven home a run in 40 games this season (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 50 of 114 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.287
|AVG
|.237
|.329
|OBP
|.264
|.464
|SLG
|.400
|22
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|25
|55/9
|K/BB
|69/9
|2
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (166 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (5-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
