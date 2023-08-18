On Friday, Brendan Rodgers (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .213 with three doubles and two walks.

Rodgers has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rodgers has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .240 AVG .182 .269 OBP .250 .360 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 0 HR 0 6 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings