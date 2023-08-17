Thursday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) and the New York Mets (55-66) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 17.

The probable starters are Jose Quintana (0-4) for the Mets and Adam Wainwright (3-7) for the Cardinals.

Mets vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream:

Mets vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 7, Mets 6.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mets failed to cover each time.

This season, the Mets have won 40 out of the 72 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

New York has entered 50 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 23-27 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mets.

New York has scored 526 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 47.9%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (564 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 12 Braves L 6-0 José Quintana vs Spencer Strider August 13 Braves W 7-6 Kodai Senga vs Yonny Chirinos August 14 Pirates W 7-2 Carlos Carrasco vs Quinn Priester August 15 Pirates L 7-4 David Peterson vs Bailey Falter August 16 Pirates W 8-3 Tylor Megill vs Johan Oviedo August 17 @ Cardinals - José Quintana vs Adam Wainwright August 18 @ Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Zack Thompson August 19 @ Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Miles Mikolas August 20 @ Cardinals - Carlos Carrasco vs Dakota Hudson August 21 @ Braves - David Peterson vs Bryce Elder August 22 @ Braves - Tylor Megill vs Charlie Morton

Cardinals Schedule