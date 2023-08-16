Brendan Rodgers vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .186 with a double and a walk.
- Rodgers has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
- In three games this year, Rodgers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in one of 11 games.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|.190
|AVG
|.182
|.190
|OBP
|.250
|.238
|SLG
|.182
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Cecconi (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
