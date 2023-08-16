The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is batting .200 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Wynns has a base hit in 16 of 31 games played this year (51.6%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 31 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (16.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
.222 AVG .200
.300 OBP .233
.259 SLG .325
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 4
8/2 K/BB 14/2
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cecconi (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.