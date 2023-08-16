The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Trejo has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 57 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16 games this year (28.1%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21.1% of his games this season (12 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 29
.235 AVG .267
.254 OBP .320
.338 SLG .378
5 XBH 8
1 HR 1
12 RBI 8
14/2 K/BB 26/7
1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cecconi (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
