Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (batting .111 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Mantiply. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.334) and total hits (105) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (71 of 112), with at least two hits 28 times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (16.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has driven home a run in 37 games this year (33.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 51 games this year (45.5%), including nine multi-run games (8.0%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.273
|AVG
|.230
|.348
|OBP
|.321
|.500
|SLG
|.423
|25
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|23
|73/23
|K/BB
|73/30
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Mantiply will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 32-year-old lefty has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 7.20 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .250 against him over his 18 games this season.
