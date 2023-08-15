The Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60) will rely on Corbin Carroll when they visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (46-73) at Coors Field on Tuesday, August 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 12.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Mantiply - ARI (1-1, 7.20 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (1-1, 4.22 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 49 times and won 29, or 59.2%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Rockies have won in 42, or 40.4%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 29 times in 84 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Jones 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

