Corbin Carroll and Ryan McMahon will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 12.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -150 +125 12.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have a 2-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 42, or 40.4%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has entered 84 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 29-55 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 50 of its 118 chances.

In 26 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 15-11-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-30 20-43 19-28 27-45 28-52 18-21

