Tuesday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60) and the Colorado Rockies (46-73) matching up at Coors Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on August 15.

The probable pitchers are Joe Mantiply (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and Ty Blach (1-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 42 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won 29 of 84 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (505 total, 4.2 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.48 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

