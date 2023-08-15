The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .262 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Jones has gotten a hit in 36 of 62 games this season (58.1%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (22.6%).

In 16.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has driven in a run in 18 games this season (29.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (35.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 35 .250 AVG .270 .333 OBP .348 .443 SLG .500 7 XBH 16 5 HR 6 12 RBI 18 26/11 K/BB 56/14 5 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings