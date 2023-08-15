Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 43 extra-base hits.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 79 of 112 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 112), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has an RBI in 40 of 112 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.8% of his games this year (49 of 112), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .285 AVG .237 .325 OBP .264 .470 SLG .400 22 XBH 21 6 HR 7 28 RBI 25 52/9 K/BB 69/9 2 SB 5

