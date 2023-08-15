Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .271.
- In 41 of 57 games this year (71.9%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (8.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has had an RBI in 18 games this season (31.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.0%).
- In 28 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|.292
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.333
|.467
|SLG
|.372
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|8
|15/14
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Mantiply will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old lefty has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times this season.
- In 18 games this season, he has a 7.20 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .250 against him.
