The Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) visit the Colorado Rockies (45-73) to start a three-game series at Coors Field, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET on Monday. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the Padres, and the Rockies a series loss to the Dodgers.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the Diamondbacks and Chris Flexen (1-5) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.20 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

The Rockies will send Flexen (1-5) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.92, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .343 batting average against him.

So far this season, Flexen has not recorded a quality start.

Flexen will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 2.8 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 20 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing six hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.20 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .219 in 20 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), 22nd in WHIP (1.169), and 23rd in K/9 (9.2).

Merrill Kelly vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 499 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .247 for the campaign with 116 home runs, 24th in the league.

The Rockies have gone 6-for-23 with an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.