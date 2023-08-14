Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks on August 14, 2023
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Coors Field on Monday (at 8:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has recorded 104 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .250/.335/.462 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 59 RBI (111 total hits). He has swiped 35 bases.
- He has a .273/.353/.515 slash line on the season.
- Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a triple and a walk.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (120 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .281/.357/.492 so far this season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.