Ryan McMahon and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Coors Field on Monday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has recorded 104 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .250/.335/.462 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 59 RBI (111 total hits). He has swiped 35 bases.

He has a .273/.353/.515 slash line on the season.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a triple and a walk.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (120 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .281/.357/.492 so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

