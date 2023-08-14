The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

In 35 of 61 games this season (57.4%) Jones has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (16.4%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Jones has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (27.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (14.8%).

He has scored in 22 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 35 .250 AVG .270 .337 OBP .348 .452 SLG .500 7 XBH 16 5 HR 6 11 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 56/14 5 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings