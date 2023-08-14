After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 45 of 76 games this season (59.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 76 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 18 games this year (23.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 21 games this year (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 37
.274 AVG .252
.278 OBP .281
.327 SLG .330
6 XBH 7
0 HR 1
14 RBI 13
31/1 K/BB 26/5
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
