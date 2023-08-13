As they try to secure the series sweep, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) will match up against the Colorado Rockies (45-72) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, August 13. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -350 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +260. Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5). The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (9-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.84 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 58 out of the 95 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 77.8% chance to win.

The Dodgers won each of the six games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (40.2%) in those games.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +260 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+280) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

