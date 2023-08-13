The Seattle Storm (8-21) have a home matchup with Brianna Turner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-20) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, August 13. The tip is at 6:00 PM ET.

In Seattle's last game, it defeated Atlanta 68-67. The Storm were led by Jewell Loyd, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Ezi Magbegor, with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Phoenix won against Connecticut 90-84 in their last game. Brittney Griner (21 PTS, 10 REB, 4 BLK, 50 FG%) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Storm (-125 to win)

Storm (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+105 to win)

Mercury (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Storm (-1.5)

Storm (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Mercury Season Stats

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the league on offense (78 points scored per game) and sixth defensively (83.5 points allowed).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (30.7 per game) and fourth in rebounds conceded (33.9).

This season the Mercury are ranked sixth in the WNBA in assists at 19.8 per game.

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (15.7 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.6).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are fifth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.4). They are seventh in 3-point percentage at 33.8%.

In 2023, Phoenix is fifth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and seventh in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

At home the Mercury put up 81.1 points per game, 6.3 more than away (74.8). Defensively they concede 79.1 points per game at home, nine less than away (88.1).

In 2023 Phoenix is pulling down more rebounds at home (31.6 per game) than away (29.7). And it is allowing fewer rebounds at home (32.4) than away (35.4).

At home the Mercury are collecting 20.6 assists per game, 1.7 more than on the road (18.9).

This year Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (15.8 per game) than on the road (15.6). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.3) than on the road (12.9).

This year the Mercury are making more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.1). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (32.5%).

Phoenix gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.5) than away (8.3), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (36%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mercury have won six out of the 21 games, or 28.6%, in which they've been the underdog.

This season, the Mercury have won six of their 21 games, or 28.6%, when they're the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Phoenix is 11-17-0 this season.

Phoenix has an ATS record of 8-13 as a 1.5-point underdog or more.

The Mercury have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

