The Phoenix Mercury's (9-20) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Sunday, August 13 matchup with the Seattle Storm (8-21) at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET.

The Mercury are coming off of a 90-84 win over the Sun in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily

NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner leads the Mercury in scoring (18.2 points per game), and puts up 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. She also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (third in the WNBA).

Diana Taurasi gets the Mercury 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. She also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Moriah Jefferson gives the Mercury 9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Sug Sutton leads the Mercury in assists (4.6 per game), and produces 7.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Mercury receive 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Michaela Onyenwere.

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Storm -1.5 161.5

