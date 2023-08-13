The Phoenix Mercury (9-20) travel to face the Seattle Storm (8-21) after losing 10 consecutive road games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The game has no set line.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Mercury vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 87 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-10.8)

Seattle (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Mercury vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix's record against the spread is 11-17-0.

Out of Phoenix's 28 games so far this year, 13 have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury are the worst team in the league in points scored (78.0 per game) and sixth in points allowed (83.5).

On the boards, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.7 per game). It is fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9 per game).

The Mercury are the worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.7) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.6).

In 2023, the Mercury are fifth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.4 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.7% from downtown, the Mercury are fourth and seventh in the league, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023, Phoenix has taken 34.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.4% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.1% of Phoenix's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 73.9% have been 2-pointers.

