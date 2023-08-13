Mercury vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, the Phoenix Mercury (9-20) will look to break a 10-game road skid when taking on the Seattle Storm (8-21), airing at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Storm matchup.
Mercury vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Storm Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Storm (-1.5)
|162.5
|-118
|-102
|BetMGM
|Storm (-1.5)
|161.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Storm (-1.5)
|162.5
|-130
|+100
|Tipico
|Storm (-1.5)
|162.5
|-130
|+100
Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Storm have put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread this year.
- Seattle has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Phoenix has covered the spread eight times this season (8-13 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Storm's 28 games have hit the over.
- Mercury games have gone over the point total 13 out of 28 times this season.
