On Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, the Phoenix Mercury (9-20) will look to break a 10-game road skid when taking on the Seattle Storm (8-21), airing at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Storm matchup.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Storm Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Storm have put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Seattle has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread eight times this season (8-13 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 12 out of the Storm's 28 games have hit the over.
  • Mercury games have gone over the point total 13 out of 28 times this season.

