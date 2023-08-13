Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (64 of 102), with more than one hit 26 times (25.5%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (28.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.301
|AVG
|.236
|.348
|OBP
|.298
|.506
|SLG
|.340
|20
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|21
|34/14
|K/BB
|51/15
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Urias (9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.39, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
