Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 9, when he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .195 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Wynns has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .167 AVG .200 .167 OBP .333 .333 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings