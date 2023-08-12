Stephan Jaeger is in 17th place, at -5, after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Stephan Jaeger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Jaeger has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 17 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 in three of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average five times.

Jaeger has made the cut 13 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 32 -6 272 0 26 0 2 $2.1M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Jaeger played this event was in 2023, and he finished 17th.

This course is set up to play at 7,243 yards, 227 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Jaeger has played in the past year (7,278 yards) is 35 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,243).

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 91st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Jaeger shot better than 58% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.46.

Jaeger recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Jaeger recorded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Jaeger's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

In that last tournament, Jaeger's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Jaeger finished the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Jaeger finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Jaeger Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Jaeger's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

