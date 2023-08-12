Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Tony Gonsolin, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 9:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 114 home runs.

Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 495 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Rockies rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.519 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Peter Lambert (2-3) will take the mound for the Rockies, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lambert has two starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 2.8 innings per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Brewers L 12-1 Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.