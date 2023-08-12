Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia (batting .105 in his past 10 games, with a walk), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .165 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 14 of 29 games this year (48.3%), Toglia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (37.9%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.200
|AVG
|.135
|.265
|OBP
|.182
|.267
|SLG
|.231
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
