JT Poston is in the field at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place from August 10-12.

JT Poston at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

JT Poston Insights

Poston has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day bogey-free five times and finished 18 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in four of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Poston has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Poston has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 25 -7 277 0 19 1 6 $3.4M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Poston has had an average finish of 49th with a personal best of 39th at this tournament.

Poston has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,243 yards, 228 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Poston has played in the past year (7,297 yards) is 54 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,243).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 37th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Poston shot better than 58% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Poston shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Poston had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Poston's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

At that last competition, Poston's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Poston finished the Wyndham Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Poston finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

Poston Odds to Win: +5000

