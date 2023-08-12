On Saturday, Elena Rybakina (No. 4 in the world) faces Liudmila Samsonova (No. 18) in the semifinals of the National Bank Open.

The match is currently even, with Rybakina and Samsonova each getting -110 odds to win.

Elena Rybakina vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 12

Saturday, August 12 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Elena Rybakina vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, push has a 52.4% chance to win.

Elena Rybakina Liudmila Samsonova -110 Odds to Win Match -110 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +450 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

Elena Rybakina vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Rybakina took down Daria Kasatkina 5-7, 7-5, 7-6.

Samsonova will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Rybakina has played 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Rybakina has played 37 matches over the past year, totaling 21.8 games per match while winning 56.3% of games.

Samsonova is averaging 21.1 games per match in her 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 56.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Samsonova has played 41 matches and averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Samsonova has put up a 2-0 record versus Rybakina. Their most recent meeting on September 21, 2022, at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2022, was won by Samsonova 6-2, 6-4.

Samsonova and Rybakina have matched up in five sets against each other, with Samsonova capturing four of them.

Samsonova and Rybakina have faced off in 50 total games, with Samsonova winning 29 and Rybakina claiming 21.

In two matches between Rybakina and Samsonova, they have played 25.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

