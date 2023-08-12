The Denver Broncos have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.

Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last year (21st in ), and it gave up 320 yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.

When the underdog, Denver picked up only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.

The Broncos won just once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC overall.

Broncos Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (207.3 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (57.2 per game).

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

Josey Jewell registered two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

