Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:19 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.
- Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last year (21st in ), and it gave up 320 yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.
- When the underdog, Denver picked up only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.
- The Broncos won just once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC overall.
Broncos Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (207.3 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.
- On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.
- In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (57.2 per game).
- In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
- Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.
- Josey Jewell registered two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
