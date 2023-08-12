The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .214 with a walk.

Rodgers has had a base hit in five of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Rodgers has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .154 AVG .267 .154 OBP .313 .154 SLG .267 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings