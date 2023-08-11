The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 103 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 48th in slugging.

McMahon has had a hit in 69 of 109 games this season (63.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.7%).

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.9% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 50 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 57 .273 AVG .233 .350 OBP .324 .505 SLG .428 25 XBH 21 10 HR 9 36 RBI 23 70/23 K/BB 70/29 2 SB 3

