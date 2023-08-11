On Friday, Nolan Jones (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this year, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

Jones has an RBI in 17 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 of 58 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .250 AVG .286 .337 OBP .362 .452 SLG .527 7 XBH 15 5 HR 6 11 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 49/13 5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings