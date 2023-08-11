After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

In 64.6% of his games this season (64 of 99), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .281 AVG .205 .364 OBP .284 .432 SLG .315 21 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 18 32/22 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings