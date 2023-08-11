The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .269 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 87th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 63 of 100 games this season (63.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.0%).

Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (11.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 31 games this year (31.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 51 .301 AVG .239 .348 OBP .303 .506 SLG .348 20 XBH 11 7 HR 4 30 RBI 21 34/14 K/BB 49/15 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings