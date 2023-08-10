Jurickson Profar and Mookie Betts will hit the field when the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 113 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 493 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.50 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.519 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In three starts, Blach has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 2.6 frames per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Cardinals L 6-2 Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers L 12-1 Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach -

