Nolan Jones -- batting .278 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on August 10 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones is batting .275 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Jones has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He has homered in 17.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Jones has driven home a run in 17 games this season (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 22 of 57 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 31
.250 AVG .294
.337 OBP .371
.452 SLG .541
7 XBH 15
5 HR 6
11 RBI 18
25/11 K/BB 47/13
5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kershaw (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.55, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .216 batting average against him.
