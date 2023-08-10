The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia (hitting .128 in his past 10 games, with a walk and an RBI), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is hitting .178 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • This year, Toglia has recorded at least one hit in 14 of 27 games (51.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (40.7%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.200 AVG .156
.265 OBP .208
.267 SLG .267
1 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 3
16/4 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (10-4) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, June 28, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering one hit.
  • In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.55, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
