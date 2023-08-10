Alan Trejo and his .393 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw on August 10 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .247 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Trejo has had a hit in 26 of 53 games this year (49.1%), including multiple hits seven times (13.2%).

He has hit a home run in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Trejo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 20.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .224 AVG .265 .243 OBP .322 .328 SLG .337 5 XBH 6 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 14/2 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings