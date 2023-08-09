Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI last time in action, battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .275 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Jones has had a hit in 33 of 56 games this season (58.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (28.6%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (16.1%).
- In 21 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.250
|AVG
|.295
|.337
|OBP
|.375
|.452
|SLG
|.543
|7
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|25/11
|K/BB
|45/13
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.19 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
