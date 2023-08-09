Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with a walk and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .186.
- In 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), Toglia has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 26 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 11 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.200
|AVG
|.171
|.265
|OBP
|.227
|.267
|SLG
|.293
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
