The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .254 with 25 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this year (74 of 106), with at least two hits 22 times (20.8%).

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.8% of his games this year, Tovar has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (42.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .276 AVG .232 .317 OBP .262 .444 SLG .392 20 XBH 19 5 HR 6 27 RBI 24 51/9 K/BB 62/9 2 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings