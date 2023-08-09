Elehuris Montero -- hitting .195 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Brewers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .197 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 43.2% of his 44 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of them.

He has gone deep in three games this year (6.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has an RBI in 14 of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 12 games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 24 .270 AVG .143 .304 OBP .163 .349 SLG .298 5 XBH 6 0 HR 3 8 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 42/1 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings