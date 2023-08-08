Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies square off at American Family Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .259/.340/.477 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .242/.324/.368 slash line so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Miley Stats

Wade Miley (6-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In 14 starts this season, Miley has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Aug. 2 4.0 3 1 1 5 2 vs. Reds Jul. 9 6.0 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 5.0 9 4 4 4 2 at Mets Jun. 28 4.0 3 2 2 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 23 6.0 3 0 0 3 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 122 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a .290/.376/.477 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has recorded 88 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .227/.309/.401 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

