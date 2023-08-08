Kyle Freeland gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies aiming to slow down Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 109 home runs.

Colorado is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 480 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.53) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.527 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Freeland (4-12) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 21 starts this season, Freeland has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Padres L 11-1 Home Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 8/4/2023 Cardinals W 9-4 Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals L 6-2 Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers L 12-1 Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías

