Rockies vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
The favored Brewers have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +180. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.
Rockies vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-225
|+180
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have won in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Colorado has won two of its 19 games, or 10.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 47 of its 111 games with a total this season.
- The Rockies have posted a record of 13-9-0 against the spread this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|25-30
|19-38
|19-26
|25-42
|27-49
|17-19
